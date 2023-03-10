Road closures take effect Saturday for first-ever Annapolis Running Festival

ANNAPOLIS — The first-ever Annapolis Running Festival is Saturday. The Festival includes a 5K, 10K and half marathon.

The courses start and finish at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The races are scheduled to start around 7 a.m.

The City of Annapolis says anyone driving in the downtown area should plan extra time for their morning drive.

The following road closures will be in place:

Stadium Area / Rowe Blvd (7 – 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 - 10:30 a.m.*)



Taylor Ave. between Cedar Park Rd. and Annapolis St.

Southbound Taylor Ave. between Annapolis St. and Herbert Sachs

Cedar Park Rd. between Taylor Ave. & Farragut Rd.

Farragut Rd.

Rowe Blvd. inbound between Farragut Road and Northwest St. (*between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., APD will detour vehicles around the stadium via Farragut Road, Cedar Park Road, Taylor Ave. and Herbert Sachs)

Historic Area (7 – 8:30 a.m.)



Northwest Street between Rowe Blvd and Church Circle

Church Circle between Main St. and Northwest St.

Main Street

Randall St., Dock St., and Susan Campbell Park

King George St. (cars parked overnight on the street will be able to exit north toward MD 450) Naval Academy Bridge and Areas North (6:45 – 10:30 a.m.)

MD 450/Southbound between Boulters Way and Taylor Ave.

Boulters Way (West/Northbound only)

B&A Trail between Boulters Way and Joyce Lane



Registration for the festival is open through Friday, March 10 at 6 p.m. For more information on the running festival and road closures, click here.