Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Road closures take effect Saturday for first-ever Annapolis Running Festival

running
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
BEN MARGOT/Associated Press
Runners propel their legs yet another mile during the San Francisco marathon Sunday, July 11, 1999, in San Francisco. The 26-mile course winded its way throughout downtown San Francisco to the Pacific Ocean. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
running
Posted at 4:00 AM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 04:00:58-05

ANNAPOLIS — The first-ever Annapolis Running Festival is Saturday. The Festival includes a 5K, 10K and half marathon.

The courses start and finish at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The races are scheduled to start around 7 a.m.

The City of Annapolis says anyone driving in the downtown area should plan extra time for their morning drive.

The following road closures will be in place:

Stadium Area / Rowe Blvd (7 – 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 - 10:30 a.m.*)

  • Taylor Ave. between Cedar Park Rd. and Annapolis St.
  • Southbound Taylor Ave. between Annapolis St. and Herbert Sachs
  • Cedar Park Rd. between Taylor Ave. & Farragut Rd.
  • Farragut Rd.
  • Rowe Blvd. inbound between Farragut Road and Northwest St. (*between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., APD will detour vehicles around the stadium via Farragut Road, Cedar Park Road, Taylor Ave. and Herbert Sachs)

Historic Area (7 – 8:30 a.m.)

  • Northwest Street between Rowe Blvd and Church Circle
  • Church Circle between Main St. and Northwest St.
  • Main Street
  • Randall St., Dock St., and Susan Campbell Park

  • King George St. (cars parked overnight on the street will be able to exit north toward MD 450)

    Naval Academy Bridge and Areas North (6:45 – 10:30 a.m.)

  • MD 450/Southbound between Boulters Way and Taylor Ave.
  • Boulters Way (West/Northbound only)
  • B&A Trail between Boulters Way and Joyce Lane

Registration for the festival is open through Friday, March 10 at 6 p.m. For more information on the running festival and road closures, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices