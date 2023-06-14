Road closures, parking restrictions announced for AFRAM

BALTIMORE — Road closures and parking restrictions have been announced for AFRAM this weekend.

To prepare for the event, the following roads will be closed to through traffic starting at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 15 and will remain closed until 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 19.

The following detours and parking restrictions will be in effect:

Wyman Park Drive at Sisson Street (local access will be maintained to the Boy Scouts of America and Johns Hopkins Institute for Assured Autonomy)

Swann Drive at Druid Park Lake Drive

Beechwood Drive at Gwynns Falls Parkway (local access will be maintained to The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore)

Information regarding event parking, ADA accommodations, transit, shuttle service and scooters is available here.

Parking will be permitted in the following areas:

Taylor's Grove

Mansion House

Chinese Grove

Druid Hill Promenade

AFRAM will now have two new shuttle routes to transport attendees to the festival.

The route will operate on a look starting at Mondawmin Mall and will make the following stops:

Liberty Heights (MTA Stop ID 6393)

Swann Drive (near Beechwood Drive)

CCC Purple Route at 27th Street

The CCC Purple Route will be extended to include the following stops: