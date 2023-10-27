Road closures for the funeral of Baltimore Firefighter/EMT Rodney W. Pitts III

BALTIMORE — Several roads in North Baltimore and Baltimore County will be closed on October 27 for the funeral procession for Firefighter/EMT Rodney W. Pitts III.

The funeral is being held at Cathedral of Mary Our Queen on N. Charles Street in Baltimore. The casket will then be taken to Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens on Padonia Road.

These closures are subject to change, per Baltimore Fire.

Road Closures:

• North Charles Street closed from West Cold Spring Lane to Northern Parkway (expected 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

• West Northern Parkway closed from North Charles Street to I-83 following funeral (expect closures and delays between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.)

• Expect additional delays along the procession route

• East Padonia Road closed from I-83 to 200 East Padonia Road (expected closures and delays between 1 and 2 p.m.). Expect additional delays along York Road.

• East Padonia Road will be closed from Eastridge Road to Treherne Road between 1 and 3p.m.

