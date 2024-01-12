Watch Now
Road closures announced for MLK Day Parade

Posted at 12:35 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 12:35:45-05

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced a list of road closures and detours ahead of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade.

The parade will be Monday, January 15, beginning at noon until about 3:00 p.m.

In preparation for the event, the following streets will be closed with detours and parking restrictions:

  • Franklin Street between Greene Street and Fremont Avenue - 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 
  • Eutaw Street between Dolphin Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard - 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Preston Street between Madison Avenue and Howard Street - 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Madison Avenue between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Preston Street - 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Baltimore Street between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Poppleton Street - 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fremont Avenue between W. Baltimore Street and W. Fayette Street - 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Mulberry Street between N. Payson Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard - 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Southbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Howard and Lombard Streets -10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • The left lane of northbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Lombard and Eutaw Streets (next to median) - 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Pennsylvania Avenue between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and W. Preston Street - 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Druid Hill Avenue between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Preston Street - 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Here are the parking restrictions:

  • Eutaw Street from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Dolphin Street
  • Madison Avenue from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Preston Street
  • Preston Street from Madison Avenue to Eutaw Street
  • Baltimore Street from N. Fremont Avenue to N. Poppleton Street
  • Fremont Avenue from W. Baltimore Street to W. Fayette Street
  • Pennsylvania Avenue (both sides) from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Preston Street (10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)
mlk-day-parade-2024_crop.png

