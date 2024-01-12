Road closures announced for MLK Day Parade

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced a list of road closures and detours ahead of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade.

The parade will be Monday, January 15, beginning at noon until about 3:00 p.m.

In preparation for the event, the following streets will be closed with detours and parking restrictions:



Franklin Street between Greene Street and Fremont Avenue - 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Eutaw Street between Dolphin Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard - 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Preston Street between Madison Avenue and Howard Street - 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Madison Avenue between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Preston Street - 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Baltimore Street between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Poppleton Street - 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Fremont Avenue between W. Baltimore Street and W. Fayette Street - 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Mulberry Street between N. Payson Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard - 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Southbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Howard and Lombard Streets -10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The left lane of northbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Lombard and Eutaw Streets (next to median) - 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania Avenue between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and W. Preston Street - 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Druid Hill Avenue between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Preston Street - 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Here are the parking restrictions:

Eutaw Street from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Dolphin Street

Madison Avenue from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Preston Street

Preston Street from Madison Avenue to Eutaw Street

Baltimore Street from N. Fremont Avenue to N. Poppleton Street

Fremont Avenue from W. Baltimore Street to W. Fayette Street

Pennsylvania Avenue (both sides) from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Preston Street (10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)