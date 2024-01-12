Road closures announced for MLK Day Parade

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced a list of road closures and detours ahead of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade.
The parade will be Monday, January 15, beginning at noon until about 3:00 p.m.
In preparation for the event, the following streets will be closed with detours and parking restrictions:
- Franklin Street between Greene Street and Fremont Avenue - 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Eutaw Street between Dolphin Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard - 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Preston Street between Madison Avenue and Howard Street - 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Madison Avenue between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Preston Street - 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Baltimore Street between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Poppleton Street - 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fremont Avenue between W. Baltimore Street and W. Fayette Street - 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Mulberry Street between N. Payson Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard - 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Southbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Howard and Lombard Streets -10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- The left lane of northbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Lombard and Eutaw Streets (next to median) - 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Pennsylvania Avenue between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and W. Preston Street - 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Druid Hill Avenue between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Preston Street - 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Here are the parking restrictions:
- Eutaw Street from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Dolphin Street
- Madison Avenue from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Preston Street
- Preston Street from Madison Avenue to Eutaw Street
- Baltimore Street from N. Fremont Avenue to N. Poppleton Street
- Fremont Avenue from W. Baltimore Street to W. Fayette Street
- Pennsylvania Avenue (both sides) from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Preston Street (10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)