Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Road closures announced ahead of Veterans Day Parade

Baltimore 10-miler road closures announced for Saturday
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
William Thomas Cain
<p>WILMINGTON, DE - JUNE 04: &quot;Road Closed&quot; signs block the entrance to I-495 north to the bridge over the Christina River June 4, 2014 in Wilmington, Delaware. The bridge was closed indefinitely after four support columns were discovered to be tilting. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)</p>
Baltimore 10-miler road closures announced for Saturday
Posted at 11:44 AM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 11:45:05-05

BALTIMORE — The Veterans Day Parade is this weekend and that means road closures are on the horizon but don't worry, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation has you covered.

The parade will be held on Friday Nov. 10, at noon, rain or shine.

The parade will start at the intersection of Charles and Centre Streets.

In preparation for the event, starting at 9:00 a.m., the following streets will be closed with parking restrictions and detours:

  • Vernon Place from Cathedral Street to St. Paul Street
  • Charles Street from Baltimore Street to Madison Street
  • Centre Street from Park Avenue to St. Paul Street
  • Lexington Street from Charles Street to St. Paul Street
  • Lexington Street from Guilford Avenue to Gay Street.
  • Holliday Street from Saratoga Street to Lexington Street
  • Holliday Street from Fayette Street to Baltimore Street
  • Commerce Street from Baltimore Street to Water Street
  • Baltimore Street from Charels Street to Gay Street
  • Gay Street from Pratt Street to Lexington Street

The following parking restrictions will be implemented as well from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

  • Vernon Place from Cathedral Street to St. Paul Street (east bound travel only)
  • Charles Street from Baltimore Street to Madison Street (both sides)
  • Centre Street, from Park Avenue to St. Paul Street (south side)
  • Lexington Street from Charles Street to St. Paul Street (south side)
  • Lexington Street from Guilford Avenue to Gay Street (both sides)
  • Gay Street from Pratt Street to Lexington Street (both sides)
  • Fayette Street from Gay Street to Holliday Street (both sides)
  • Holliday Street from Lexington Street to Saratoga Street (both sides)
  • Holliday Street, from Fayette Street to Baltimore Street (both sides)
  • Commerce Street, from Baltimore Street to Water Street (both sides)

People attending the parade are encouraged to arrive early and use public parking nearby. All posted parking restrictions will be strictly enforced and vehicles parked in violation will be ticketed and towed.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices