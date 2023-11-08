Road closures announced ahead of Veterans Day Parade

BALTIMORE — The Veterans Day Parade is this weekend and that means road closures are on the horizon but don't worry, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation has you covered.

The parade will be held on Friday Nov. 10, at noon, rain or shine.

The parade will start at the intersection of Charles and Centre Streets.

In preparation for the event, starting at 9:00 a.m., the following streets will be closed with parking restrictions and detours:



Vernon Place from Cathedral Street to St. Paul Street



Charles Street from Baltimore Street to Madison Street



Centre Street from Park Avenue to St. Paul Street



Lexington Street from Charles Street to St. Paul Street



Lexington Street from Guilford Avenue to Gay Street.



Holliday Street from Saratoga Street to Lexington Street



Holliday Street from Fayette Street to Baltimore Street



Commerce Street from Baltimore Street to Water Street



Baltimore Street from Charels Street to Gay Street



Gay Street from Pratt Street to Lexington Street

The following parking restrictions will be implemented as well from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

Vernon Place from Cathedral Street to St. Paul Street (east bound travel only)



Charles Street from Baltimore Street to Madison Street (both sides)



Centre Street, from Park Avenue to St. Paul Street (south side)



Lexington Street from Charles Street to St. Paul Street (south side)



Lexington Street from Guilford Avenue to Gay Street (both sides)



Gay Street from Pratt Street to Lexington Street (both sides)



Fayette Street from Gay Street to Holliday Street (both sides)



Holliday Street from Lexington Street to Saratoga Street (both sides)



Holliday Street, from Fayette Street to Baltimore Street (both sides)



Commerce Street, from Baltimore Street to Water Street (both sides)

People attending the parade are encouraged to arrive early and use public parking nearby. All posted parking restrictions will be strictly enforced and vehicles parked in violation will be ticketed and towed.