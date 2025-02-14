Road closures announced ahead of Black History Month parade

BALTIMORE — The Black History Month Parade is on Monday and this means road closures and traffic modifications.

The parade will step off at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Eutaw Street beginning at noon.

In preparation for the event, the following streets will be closed with detours:



Franklin Street between Greene Street and Fremont Avenue - 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Eutaw Street between Dolphin Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard - 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Preston Street between Madison Avenue and Howard Street - 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Madison Avenue between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Preston Street - 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Baltimore Street between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Poppleton Street - 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Fremont Avenue between W. Baltimore Street and W. Fayette Street - 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Mulberry Street between N. Payson Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard - 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Franklin Street between Greene Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard - 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Pennsylvania Avenue between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and W. Preston Street - 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Druid Hill Avenue between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Preston Street - 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Southbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Howard and Baltimore Streets - 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Southbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Eutaw and Lombard Streets - 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The left lane of northbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Lombard and Eutaw Streets (next to median) - 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The following parking restrictions will be implemented from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

Eutaw Street from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Dolphin Street

Madison Avenue from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to W. Preston Street

Preston Street from Madison Avenue to N. Eutaw Street

Baltimore Street from N. Fremont Avenue to N. Poppleton Street

Fremont Avenue from W. Baltimore Street to W. Fayette Street

Pennsylvania Avenue (both sides) from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Preston Street (10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

Additional downtown lane closures for the week of February 17 through February 21 include: