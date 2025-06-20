Road closures announced ahead of AFRAM

BALTIMORE — AFRAM is this weekend, June 21-22, and the Baltimore City Department of Transportation has announced road closures due to the event.
Roads in the area will be closed starting 10:00 a.m., June 20 and will remain closed until about noon on Monday, June 23.
Here are the restrictions:
- Wyman Park Drive at Sisson Street (local access will be maintained to the Boy Scouts of America and Johns Hopkins Institute for Assured Autonomy)
- Swann Drive at Druid Park Lake Drive
- Beechwood Drive at Gwynns Falls Parkway (local access will be maintained to The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore)
Parking will be allowed on a first come first serve basis in the following areas:
- Taylor's Grove
- Mansion House
- Chinese Grove
- Druid Hill Promenade
There will also be two shuttle routes to take attendees to the festival.
The route will operate on a loop starting at Mondawmin Mall and will make the following stops:
- Liberty Heights (MTA Stop ID 6393)
- Swann Drive (near Beechwood Drive)
- CCC Purple Route at 27th Street
For more information about AFRAM, click here.