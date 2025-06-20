Road closures announced ahead of AFRAM

BALTIMORE — AFRAM is this weekend, June 21-22, and the Baltimore City Department of Transportation has announced road closures due to the event.

Roads in the area will be closed starting 10:00 a.m., June 20 and will remain closed until about noon on Monday, June 23.

Here are the restrictions:

Wyman Park Drive at Sisson Street (local access will be maintained to the Boy Scouts of America and Johns Hopkins Institute for Assured Autonomy)

Swann Drive at Druid Park Lake Drive

Beechwood Drive at Gwynns Falls Parkway (local access will be maintained to The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore)

Parking will be allowed on a first come first serve basis in the following areas:



Taylor's Grove

Mansion House

Chinese Grove

Druid Hill Promenade

There will also be two shuttle routes to take attendees to the festival.

The route will operate on a loop starting at Mondawmin Mall and will make the following stops:



Liberty Heights (MTA Stop ID 6393)

Swann Drive (near Beechwood Drive)

CCC Purple Route at 27th Street

For more information about AFRAM, click here.