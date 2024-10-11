Watch Now
Road closures announced ahead for Baltimore's Running Festival

A significant road closure is scheduled on I-695 for Saturday night
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Running Festival is next Saturday, October 19, and that means heavy delays for drivers.

Here's what to know.

The races will begin at various times and locations:

7:30 a.m. – 5K race begins at Light & Pratt Streets
8:00 a.m. – Marathon & 10K begin at Paca & Camden Streets
9:45 a.m. – Half-Marathon begins at Light & Pratt Streets
3:00 p.m. – All courses closed

The Charm City Circulator will modify its service hours during this event and will not be in operation from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Service will resume after the races from 4:00 p.m. until midnight.

The following streets will be closed:

  • Left lane closure (next to median) of southbound Light Street from Pratt to Conway Streets begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2024.
  • Full closure of Pratt Street from Charles to Light Streets begins at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2024. This portion of Pratt Street will remain closed until the event clears late Saturday afternoon.
