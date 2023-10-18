Rite Aid to close six Maryland stores after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Six Rite Aid stores in Maryland will be apart of a list of closures as the company has filed for bankruptcy.

Those stores include:

5624 Baltimore National Pike, Baltimore, MD, 21228 728 East Pulaski Highway, Elkton, MD, 21921 5804 Ritchie Highway, Baltimore, MD, 21225 7501 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie, MD, 21061 7967 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard, Glen Burnie, MD, 21060 5 Bel Air South Parkway, Suite 1347, Bel Air, MD, 21015

In 2016, the chain had over 4,600 stores in 31 states.

Currently, Rite Aid has about 2,100 locations in 17 states.

According to Scripps News, the company estimated in June that its net loss for fiscal year 2024 would be between $650 million and $680 million.

