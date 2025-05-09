Rite Aid distribution center set to layoff over 300 employees in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. — Rite Aid announced they're closing a distribution center, more specifically, Rite Aid's Mid-Atlantic Distribution Center in Aberdeen.

This means 363 employees are being laid off.

The warehouse, located on 601 Chelsea Road, will close by June 4.

"We recognize the significant hardship this news brings to the employees, their families, and our community. Upon receiving the notification, the Department of Economic Development immediately began to mobilize resources to support those potentially affected during this challenging time," Matt Button, spokesperson with the Harford County Executive's Office said.

According to Button, Rite Aid is seeking bankruptcy protection for the second time in less than two years and is selling its real estate and retail leases for more than 20 locations in Maryland.

This includes the 850,000-square-foot distribution center. The company already sold 154 stores in 15 states during their initial bankruptcy filing.

We reached out to Rite Aid for a statement, but have yet to hear back.