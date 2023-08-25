Rise in Baltimore car break-ins, thefts causing increased insurance prices

BALTIMORE — Walking out to your car and seeing your window smashed to pieces or the car not even bring there is frustrating.

It's a sight more people have been walking out to in Baltimore.

"My car window was broken and the steering wheel of my Honda Civic, the center was removed," said Joyce Cheng, a third year med student at Johns Hopkins.

Cheng's car window was broken into early Monday morning.

According the Cheng, the thieves wanted the airbag of her Civic.

"I looked it up after and I was asking around and apparently Hondas are being targeted for airbag theft now," said Cheng.

Jen Pruitt had the same thing happen to her a few months ago in Charles Village.

"I think they were trying to steal the whole car with the Hyundai, KIA hack that's going around, it looked like they had ripped open the steering column but my car is actually too old for the hack to work," said Pruitt.

"It didn't stop them from trying though," she added.

While Cheng filed a police report and a claim with her insurance, Pruitt decided to pay out of pocket.

She's still dealing with issues in her steering column.

The rise in car break-ins and theft is costing people who live in the city money, even if their car isn't burglarized.

"Say a bunch of them happen in the same zip code, that's going to be looked at more because that's a high risk zip code," said BJ Borden, an insurance agent.

Borden says insurance companies have been raising prices since pandemic to offset the increase in costs they're dealing with.