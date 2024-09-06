RIP Mr. Greedy: Maryland Zoo's oldest penguin euthanized

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Zoo is mourning a major loss to their animal family.

Mr. Greedy, the zoo's eldest African penguin has been euthanized due to declining health related to age.

At 33-years of age, Mr. Greedy far outlived the 18-year median life expectancy of African penguins.

“This one bird was incredibly important to the continued existence of African penguins throughout the world,” said Jen Kottyan, Maryland Zoo’s Bird Curator and Program Leader “It’s tough to lose an animal who has been such a welcome presence at our Zoo for three decades, but all of us are proud that he is survived by five generations of offspring.”

According to Kottyan, Mr. Greedy leaves behind an astounding 230 descendants.

This is even more notable because experts say there's a real chance the species could become extinct within the next decade.

Mr. Greedy's lifelong mate, Mrs. Greedy, now becomes the zoo's oldest living penguin. Both hatched in 1991 and began producing in 1994.

The African penguin exhibit has become one of the Maryland Zoo's signature attractions.

It is home to the largest colony in North America, successfully breeding more than 1,000 chicks.