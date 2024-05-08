Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood closes after 34 years in business

EDGEWOOD, Md. — After 34 years in Harford County, Richlin Catering and Event Center closed abruptly this week. A message on their voicemail says, "After 34 years of service we found it necessary to close our doors."

The voicemail goes on to say those impacted by this decision should email info@richlincatering.com

Sandy Garrish with "Time 2 Live Better" hosted line dancing at Richlin Ballroom on Mondays and they held their final class there on Monday night. She posted about the closure on Facebook.

We have reached out to Richlin Ballroom for more details on the closure.

Businesses in Harford County and beyond are posting on social media offering help for workers and those who had events planned at Richlin Ballroom.