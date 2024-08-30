Ribbon cutting held for the reopening of the Ambrose Kennedy swimming pool

BALTIMORE — As we head into the last official weekend of summer, we want to bring your attention to a new place to swim in Baltimore City.

A rec center originally built in 1973 is new again.

East Baltimore's Ambrose Kennedy swimming pool at Henrietta Lacks Educational Park has officially reopened.

The mayor was on hand for the ribbon cutting.

He talked about the rec rollout investing in pools and rec centers, many of which haven't seen improvements in decades.

"This one in particular, I think that we had some things that were just atrocities to humanity. We allowed for decades upon decades for our pool in our neighborhood where our children and our families were coming to swim to have a metal fence in the middle of a swimming pool," Mayor Scott said.

Due to the late grand opening, the pool in Johnston Square will be open every Saturday in September.

The pool is open until eight in honor of its first official day.