BALTIMORE — On Wednesday, city leaders cut the ribbon to the new Solo Gibbs Park playground in the Sharp-Leadenhall community.

This is the second playground ribbon cutting under the city's Rec Rollout series.

The playground is located on West Hamburg Street.

"This upgraded play station features, playground equipment, including a new carousel spinner, a swing, and climbers,"

The project cost $285,000.

The mayor says the original playground was built in 1979, so the renovation was long overdue.