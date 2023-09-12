Ribbon cutting held for newly renovated Southwest Regional Recreation Center

HALETHORPE, Md. — Residents in Halethorpe are getting a new place to stay active.

On Tuesday Baltimore County Johnny Olszewski and the Department of Recreation and Parks cut the ribbon on the newly renovated Southwest Regional Recreational Center.

The building was acquired by Baltimore County in late 2022.

Acquired with $3.17 million in Maryland's Program Open Space funding assistance, the 24,000 square foot facility will include new carpeting and interior paint to align with county standards.

The facility will also include a double gymnasium, second-floor half gymnasium, a multipurpose room and basement activity space, providing a versatile platform for various recreational and community activities.

“The Southwest Regional Recreation Center has a rich legacy in Baltimore County and will continue to be an invaluable asset to the Halethorpe area and beyond, offering families much-needed recreational activities and programs year-round,” said Baltimore County Executive Olszewski. “I am grateful to the Recreation and Parks team for its diligent work in getting this building ready for our residents, and to our state and local partners for their continued investment in our people and communities.”

This is the eleventh recreation and parks facility acquired under Olszewski since the beginning of 2021.