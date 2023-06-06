Ribbon cutting held for new playground at Hamiltowne Park

ROSEDALE, Md. — Kids are going to enjoy this.

A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday for a new playground at Hamiltowne Park.

And there are several park upgrades, including new LED lighting, a new entry path, and a drinking fountain.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski says other projects are in store.

"This is first of many local parks. We're here at Hamiltowne today in Rosedale, but moving forward we're going to be investing in millions of dollars across local community parks just like this in Baltimore County," Olszewski said.

The project cost nearly half a million dollars.

Hamiltowne Park is located on Blue Grass Road in Rosedale.