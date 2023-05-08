Watch Now
Ribbon cutting held for new playground at Fallstaff Elementary-Middle School

Posted at 7:29 PM, May 08, 2023
Whether you swing, spin, bounce, or slide, it's impossible not to have a good time on a playground.

And now one community is coming together at a new place to play.

Fallstaff Elementary and Middle School cut the ribbon Monday on their newly renovated playground.

The space has seen 50 years of freeze tag and make believe and started to show it's age in recent years.

But thanks to an investment from the city, it's looking brand new and back to tying the diverse neighborhood together.

"This playground represents a new beginning, a shared space where students and families of all backgrounds and nationalities can play and learn from each other. A place where all languages and cultures are welcome, a place to remind us of the importance of community and how we have much more that brings us together, than apart," said Dr. Cedric Smith, principal of Fallstaff Elementary-Middle School.

The playground is horse themed to reflect Pimlico nearby.

