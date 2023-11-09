Watch Now
Ribbon cutting held for latest public housing development in Baltimore

Posted at 7:47 PM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 19:50:24-05

A transformation is taking place in East Baltimore.

It's the next phase of the Perkins, Somerset, and Old Town revitalization.

On Wednesday the ribbon cutting and grand opening was held for the Ruby at Somerset.

The new housing community has 72 apartments.

They feature modern kitchens with Energy Star appliances and spacious floor plans.

There's also a second floor deck and club room.

"The most incredible part about this development is the access to many amenities, including new infrastructure, a state-of-the-art school, a new grocery store, and other retail," a representative with JP Morgan Chase said.

The Ruby at Somerset is located on Aisquith Street.

A public housing development used to be at that site.

