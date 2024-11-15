Ribbon cutting held for block's worth of new and renovated homes in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — New homes and new green spaces are now open for use in West Baltimore.

On Friday, the Upton community opened a block's worth of new and renovated homes off Harlem Avenue.

And this is just the start.

The developer says ten more rowhomes will also be built starting in the middle of next year.

All of this started back in 2019 when the state chose Upton Gateway to develop the 800 blocks of Harlem and Edmondson Avenues.

At the time, there were 38 city-owned vacant properties across the two blocks, at least some of which had been empty for decades.

"What we see in this block is a product of determination, vision, and deep-rooted community collaboration. Upton Gateway Development has turned two blocks, all basically vacant homes, into these 22, soon-to-be 38, new homes, affordable, and we can't wait to see that continued transformation," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

Each home is roughly 1900 square feet and is selling for between $270,000 and $310,000.