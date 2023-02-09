Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new inclusive playground in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY — If there's one thing every kid needs to do, it's play, and a new playground in Howard County is truly making sure every kid can.

The new playground in Schooley Mill Park in Highland is all inclusive.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and the Recreation of Parks Director A. Raul Delerme cut the ribbon on the new park on Thursday morning.

It has new features for kids with all types of physical, social and sensory abilities.

Some features include a wheelchair accessible merry-go-round, a picture board for kids with limited or no speaking to interact with, ad a full gated fence around the area.

"Yet another opportunity for our young people to grow up in an inclusive welcoming environment that's what they know and that will spill over into their adulthood," said Melissa Rosenberg, Executive Director of the Howard County Autism Society.

On top of the new accessibility, the park also features a fleet of farm themed equipment to play on.

Funds for the park were given by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.