Ribbon cut on new space at Patterson Park for residents to gather

BALTIMORE — A brand new space for the community to gather in Patterson Park.

The friends of Patterson Park held a grand opening on Friday.

The nearly $2 million facility features areas for programs and events, areas for volunteers to work, and a courtyard and garden.

It's located right near the 1868 Park Superintendent's house.

"Patterson Park is what I call the city's park. I'm a frequent user of Patterson Park. Late night football once I get off work, let the 20-somethings know the mayor is faster than them, and I can't be guarded," said Mayor Brandon Scott, "we know how important our public parks and spaces are to the health and happiness of our neighbors and our entire city."

If you check it out, go to the park bench in the courtyard.

They put a notebook under it for people to write about their experiences at Patterson Park.