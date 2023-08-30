Ribbon cut for new solar farm providing energy to thousands in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, Md. — A lot of us might wish our cars were powered by these using clean, green, free energy from the sun.

Rosedale in Baltimore County celebrated a huge community solar project on Wednesday.

IGS Energy cut the ribbon on a massive solar farm providing energy to 6,000 people.

"We've become a more resilient community. There are neighbors who cannot afford utilities, there are tenants who, correct me if I'm wrong, are lining up out front to sign up for discounted utilities. I mean, that's as good as it gets," Paul Schonfeld, COO of LBA Realty.

The solar panels are estimated to generate 17 megawatts or the equivalent of powering 2,000 homes.

IGS plans to bring online 400 megawatts of solar by the end of 2023, enough to power 50,000 homes.