Ribbon cut for new affordable housing development in Druid Heights

BALTIMORE — Families dreaming of owning a home finally have a price tag they may be able to afford.

Mayor Brandon Scott and other city leaders cut the ribbon on Wednesday at Baker's View Development in Druid Heights.

The affordable housing project started in 2009 with 17 homes.

Now there are 87 townhomes at a starting price of $139,000.

The goal is to get low-income families out of the rental cycle, especially people who are already part of the community.

"It's critically important that we connect our folks who are in these communities, that are culturally connected to these communities, that have grown up in these communities, through the blight, through the crime, through the disinvestment, for an opportunity for its growth of the future," said Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby.

The Druid Heights Community Development Corporation got the homes built.

They have several other low-income home and apartment projects in the Druid Heights community.