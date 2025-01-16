Reward offered for information related to attempted carjacking in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The Harford County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted carjacking that happened on January 1.

Police say the attempted carjacking happened at the Royal Farms at 2692 Tobin Xing.

The suspects, between the ages of 16-20, were driving a Honda Accord with front end damage. After the carjacking attempt, the vehicle turned south on 543 toward Interstate 95.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

To submit an anonymous tip, contact Metro Crime Stoppers.

If the information provided leads to an arrest or indictment, cash reward up to $2,000 may be provided.