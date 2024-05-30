BALTIMORE — When speaking about the Black Panthers, the Oakland chapter led by co-founder Huey P. Newton and the Illinois chapter led by Chairman Fred Hampton are usually the first to come to mind.

Many are unaware that the Black Panther Party had a chapter in Charm City. A group of students from Johns Hopkins and Morgan State are aiming to tell the story of the Baltimore branch.

Revolution in Our Lifetime: The Black Panther Party and Political Organizing in Baltimore, 1968–1973, is a free exhibit that features first-hand accounts from party leaders, personal letters from imprisoned community members, excerpts from The Black Panther newspaper, rare artifacts, photos, and illustrations.

It will be open for viewing Thursdays through Sundays at the Peale Museum located at 225 Holliday Street until July 7th, 2024.

The amazing team who put this exhibit together includes Johns Hopkins senior Emma Petite and junior Gerardo Fontes, Morgan State graduate student Kai Clemons, and junior Kristian Whitehead, with guidance from Johns Hopkins associate research professor Stuart Schrader, senior lecturer Victoria Harms, and librarian Heather Furnas.