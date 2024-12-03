Retired teacher and former student win 2025 Ravens' season tickets

BALTIMORE — Two winners were selected for 2025 Ravens' season tickets and they both know each other!

This was part of the Maryland Lottery's Ravens Second-Chance Promotion.

John Kirby looked at the second winner and realized it was his teacher from Francis Scott Key Middle School, Alex Wroblewski.

Kirby said he would regularly see his former teacher in the store as he was passing through, but they hadn't had a conversation since he was sixth grade student.

Both winners will receive two upper-level season tickets for 2025, a parking pass for each game plus $250 for purchases at the stadium.

"He was strict, but we learned and got stuff done," Kirby said.

Even stranger, Kirby's mother was also a student in Wroblewski's class.

Both winners entered the second-chance promotion by submitting non-winning Ravens' scratch-offs into their My Lottery Rewards accounts.