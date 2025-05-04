Retired NFL star Steve Smith Sr. sued in North Carolina for alleged affair with Ravens Marching Band member

BALTIMORE — Retired Ravens star Steve Smith Sr. is facing a $100,000 civil lawsuit out of North Carolina over an alleged affair.

The lawsuit was filed April 28 by a U.S. Army veteran and former Texas Police officer named Antonio Martinez.

He accuses Smith of having a sexual relationship with his wife, Nicole, despite knowing she was married.

North Carolina state law permits such lawsuits, if in court it can be proven that a marriage was on good terms prior to an affair.

Smith, who is also married with children, lives in North Carolina, hence why the suit was filed there.

Martinez and Nicole previously lived together in Baltimore County, until February when he discovered Smith had been messaging her.

The lawsuit details how Nicole and Smith first met in September 2024, while the former wide receiver was in Baltimore filming an episode of "The NFL's Most Interesting Jobs with Steve Smith," a television program that aired on NFL Network.

At the time, Nicole was a member of the Baltimore Ravens marching band, which the show centered on.

Smith left his phone number with Nicole, leading to dozens of messages and phone calls being exchanged.

Court documents describe their context in great detail, including sexually explicit photos and videos Smith allegedly sent of himself.

In January 2025, after the Ravens played the Buffalo Bills, Smith and Nicole met again.

Smith gave Nicole a key to his hotel room, resulting in the two having sex.

Upon finding out, Martinez claims to have called Smith to confront him.

A brief transcript of the phone call are provided in court papers.

Smith reportedly apologized, but otherwise remained silent as Martinez yelled expletives at him.

Martinez said he and Nicole are now separated. He's since filed for divorce in Baltimore County.

The former couple share one child together.

Martinez says the affair resulted in "Alienation of Affection," causing "Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress."