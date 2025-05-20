Retired firefighter accused of sexually assaulting junior firefighter in the 90s

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A retired Prince George's County Department firefighter has been accused of sexually assaulting a junior firefighter in the 1990s.

The suspect, 61-year-old John Inman, retired from the force in 2017.

Prince George's County Police Department

Police opened an investigation in July 2024, and it revealed between 1991-1996, the suspect, who was a paid firefighter, allegedly sexually assaulted the victim multiple times.

During those years, the victim was between the ages of 13 and 17-years-old, police say.

The assaults happened in multiple locations, including the suspect's home and the Hyattsville Fire Station.

Inman turned himself in on May 17, 2025. He is charged with second degree rape, child abuse-custodian and related charges.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone with information relevant to this active investigation, including anyone who may have been victimized by Inman.

Anyone who would like to speak to a detective may call 301-772-4930.