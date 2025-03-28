Retail theft ring busted, suspects targeted luxury fragrances at Ulta Beauty

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Three people have been arrested in connection to a retail theft ring, police say.

The suspects hit retail stores in Annapolis, Gambrills and Pasadena.

Police say from August 2024 to March 2025, they targeted luxury fragrances at Ulta stores in multiple areas.

During these thefts, the suspects would enter the business, steal the fragrances and leave before police arrive.

Their crime spree was an estimated $190,000 in losses.

Here's the timeline for when the suspects hit the stores:



8/5/2024 - Theft - Ulta Beauty - 2566 Solomons Island Road

8/5/2024 - Theft - Dick's Sporting Goods - 2639 Housley Road

8/12/2024 - Theft - Ulta Beauty - 2566 Solomons Island Road

12/27/2024 - Theft - Ulta Beauty - 2566 Solomons Island Road

2/20/2025 - Theft - Ulta Beauty - 2566 Solomons Island Road

2/27/2025 - Theft - Ulta Beauty - 1410 S Main Chapel Way

2/27/2025 - Theft - Ulta Beauty - 8048 Ritchie Highway

3/3/2025 - Theft - Ulta Beauty - 2566 Solomons Island Road

3/16/2025 - Theft - Ulta Beauty - 1410 S Main Chapel Way

3/24/25 - Recovered Stolen Auto - 2002 Annapolis Mall

Throughout the investigation, detectives identified multiple vehicles used in these thefts. The suspects were caught when officers found one of the vehicles in a parking garage at the Annapolis Mall.

Damari Cousar, 21, was charged with motor vehicle theft, armed robbery, grand larceny, grand larceny with intent to sell and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Rasaan Washington was charged with motor vehicle theft, felony destruction, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny and severed several outstanding failure to appear warrants.

The third suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was charged rogue and vagabond, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and unlawful removal of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Anne Arundel County detectives at 410-222-1960.