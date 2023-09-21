Residents in Baltimore County prepare for plastic bag ban

Plastic bags will soon be a thing of the past in Baltimore County.

A bring your own bag lawgoes into effect in November.

Plastic bags will be available, but will cost five cents a bag.

On Thursday Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski was handing out reusable bags at the Towson Farmers Market to help with the change.

"You know we have seen literally hundreds of millions of single use plastic bags just in Baltimore County alone. Every year they go into our trees, our waterways, they pollute our communities, they're an eyesore. So this is a really common sense way we can provide an alternative for our residents to use. So we're excited to be giving them out here in Towson but also all across Baltimore County," County Executive Olszewski said.

You can get a free bag at the farmers market every Thursday.

Free bags are also available at markets in Pikesville, Essex, and Catonsville.

You can also pick them up at Baltimore County libraries and senior centers.