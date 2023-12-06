Residents can vote on proposed sculptures for Annapolis traffic circle

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — What sculpture should grace a prominent traffic circle on West Street in Annapolis?

Residents can now sound off on which of three sculptures it should be. The Annapolis Art in Public Places Commission is looking to put the new public art on Westgate Circle, at Spa Road/Taylor Avenue just outside downtown Annapolis.

The finalists for the sculpture design are "Exalted Heart," "Symbiosis," and "Bloom Where You Are Planted."

City of Annapolis "Exalted Heart" by Jay Coleman



City of Annapolis “Symbiosis,” by Tristan Al Haddad





City of Annapolis “Bloom Where You are Planted,” by Cindy Fletcher-Holden



More information about the artists and sculptures is available here.

Genevieve Torri, Ward 1 AiPPC Commissioner (and former AIPPC chair), said in a statement:

In June, the Commission approved, by majority vote, the RFQ [request for qualifications] and the theme of 'Unity' for one of our major gateways to the City. We were pleased and thankful so many talented artists were interested. While all did not make it to become finalists, we strongly encourage future applications.

Public comments can be submitted through Dec. 21. The finalists will present at a public meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 26, which can be watched on the city's YouTube channel.

