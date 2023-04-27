Researchers find some cannabis edibles contain mold, hair, or pesticides

BALTIMORE, Md. — Recreational use of marijuana and cannabis products will be legal in Maryland as of July 1.

However, across the country there are growing concerns to regulate cannabis edibles because researchers have found some products contain more than what’s on the label.

Researchers at a lab that's been testing cannabis edibles found some contain things besides cannabis, like mold, hair, or pesticides, and in some cases the levels of THC are a lot higher than advertised. it can be dangerous if those edibles fall into the wrong hands.

Before 2-year-old Maya was rushed to the hospital, her mom says her daughter got her hands on a package that looked like breakfast cereal, but it wasn’t, it was a product that contained THC.

Amina Serir of Roanoke, Virginia says her daughter threw up and fell asleep.

Doctors thought her sleep might last just a few hours but Maya didn't wake up for 30 hours.

Serir said when Maya finally woke up at the hospital she could barely move or speak.

Nearly two years after the scare, Amina says her daughter is doing fine now, but remembers how scary it was at the time because maya had hallucinations for weeks.

“It was a nightmare for several weeks,” Serir said.

“She was screaming bloody murder that she has bugs in her bed,” Serir added.

Serir said she's not sure where the cereal came from so she decided to take it to a lab and get it tested.

Dr. Michelle Peace is a forensic toxicologist at a toxicology lab at Virginia Commonwealth University who has been researching cannabis edibles.

Researchers found edibles are often sprayed with a drug slurry, which can cause the amount of THC to be uneven. sometimes those THC levels can be a lot more or a lot less than advertised.

Besides varying levels of THC, researchers also have found pesticides, fungus, and other contaminants.

“Consumers will reach out because they're scared and they want to know what they took,” Peace said.

Lab results found Maya got a dose of THC that would be dangerous even for an adult. Many are asking what steps lawmakers are taking to keep people safe.

“There has to be some kind of change, there has to be some kind of regulation,” Serir said.

“Our policymakers should be very thoughtful about the fact that there are hundreds of people that are calling in to poison control centers who are having adverse events from the unregulated products,” peace said.

Last month, two members of congress introduced bipartisan legislation to regulate THC products. Some lobbying groups in the hemp and cannabis industry have expressed their support.

On July 1, anyone 21 and up can buy cannabis from a licensed dispensary in Maryland. It will be subject to a 9% sales tax, the same as alcohol. The law also allows people 21 and older to possess 1.5 ounces of cannabis.

The ‘Maryland Cannabis Administration' will be in charge of marijuana business in the state.