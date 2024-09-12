Rescue crews pull driver from car trapped under tractor-trailer in Queen Anne's County

CHURCH HILL, Md. — Quite the scary scene in Queen Anne's County Thursday morning.

A car and its driver trapped underneath a tractor-trailer on US 301 at Roberts Station Road.

Rescue crews got the call just before 5:30am, and it's unclear exactly what caused the wreck.

Members from the Church Hill, Sudlersville, Grasonville and Goldsboro Volunteer Fire Companies helped the County's Department of Emergency Services with the 45 minute extrication operation.

The mission entailed removing the vehicle's passenger door and manipulating its airbag system to slightly lift the truck and get the driver out before the roof collapsed further.

Not to mention the car was an electric Chevy Volt, making the process even more risky.

In the end the driver was conscious and responsive. They were taken to a trauma center in Christiana, Delaware.

Check out these unbelievable photos courtesy of the Church Hill Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page.

Church Hill Volunteer Firer Department Facebook page