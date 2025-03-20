Republicans host 'tax revolt' as General Assembly debates tax and fee increases

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Democrats don't need their vote, but that isn't stopping Republicans from making their voices heard.

The Maryland Freedom Caucus led a tax revolt rally against the revenue-generating proposals before Maryland's General Assembly.

"Politicians are increasing the already bloated budget, and they're looking for any tax and every tax to raise," said Delegate Kathy Szeliga, a Republican from Baltimore County.

"We're dependent on the federal government for spending, so the federal government is in trouble, and Maryland is in trouble," said Delegate Mark Fisher, a Republican from Calvert County.

Republicans want to see more cuts to the budget.

There are more than $2.5 billion in cuts already proposed, and Democratic leadership has said cutting anything more could be devastating to vulnerable communities.

"It will require us to ask those who have done well over the last few decades to contribute more to protect our social safety net," said Senate President Bill Ferguson a day before the revolt.

Republicans routinely pointed to the fiscal position of neighboring states during the revolt.

Saying that politicians in Virginia or Pennsylvania are mocking Maryland.

"Republicans in Virginia are warning their constituents, 'We do not want to Maryland our Virginia.' When you become a verb in politics, you got a problem," said former Maryland Governor Robert Ehrlich.

With House and Senate leadership nearing a deal on the budget, we'll soon find out if the Freedom Caucus and Republicans made enough noise to change the tax and fee proposals.

