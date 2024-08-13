Representative Steny Hoyer suffers mild stroke Sunday night, officials say

Representative Steny Hoyer suffered a mild ischemic stroke Sunday night, officials confirmed Tuesday.

"Mr. Hoyer has responded well to treatment and has no lingering symptoms."

Hoyer has served in the House for 42 years. He is the longest-serving member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Maryland in history.

Officials added that Rep.Hoyer, 85, is recovering and that he expects to resume his normal schedule next week.

"Mr. Hoyer’s wife and family extend their deepest thanks to his medical team."