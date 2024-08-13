Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Representative Steny Hoyer suffers mild stroke Sunday night, officials say

House Democrats
John McDonnell/AP
Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., arrives at the Democratic National Headquarters with other Democratic members of the House of Representatives to discuss the future of President Biden running for the presidency, Tuesday, July 9, 2024 in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)
House Democrats
Posted
and last updated

Representative Steny Hoyer suffered a mild ischemic stroke Sunday night, officials confirmed Tuesday.

"Mr. Hoyer has responded well to treatment and has no lingering symptoms."

Hoyer has served in the House for 42 years. He is the longest-serving member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Maryland in history.

Officials added that Rep.Hoyer, 85, is recovering and that he expects to resume his normal schedule next week.

"Mr. Hoyer’s wife and family extend their deepest thanks to his medical team."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices