Reports of fourth-degree sex offenses at Westlake High under investigation

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — The Charles County State's Attorney's Office and school staff are investigating reports of a male student inappropriately touching two female students at Westlake High School.

The school was first made aware of the incident on February 27. The same male student was reported to have been involved in a similar incident the week before.

In that case, the male groped a female student in a stairwell of the school.

Upon being made aware of the assaults, school staff and the school resource officer initiated an investigation.

The Charles County State's Attorney's Office was contacted to discuss possible criminal charges.

This investigation is ongoing.