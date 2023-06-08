Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Reports of deadly crash on I-95

I95_traffic
MDOT
I95_traffic
Posted at 6:58 PM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 19:30:51-04

ABINGDON, Md. — Volunteer firefighters are on scene for a crash involving a rescue on northbound I-95 in Abingdon.

One person has been pronounced dead by medics.

Two others were airlifted to were airlifted to a shock trauma center.

Both northbound and southbound lanes on I-95 are shutdown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices