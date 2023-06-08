Reports of deadly crash on I-95

ABINGDON, Md. — Volunteer firefighters are on scene for a crash involving a rescue on northbound I-95 in Abingdon.
One person has been pronounced dead by medics.
Two others were airlifted to were airlifted to a shock trauma center.
Volunteer Firefighters from @AbingdonFire & @jmvfc8 are on the scene of a crash with rescue, NB I-95 past exit 77 (MD-24) in #AbingdonMD. Three EMS units, @HarfordCoDES @AbingdonFire & @AFDco2MD, and 2 @MDSP helicopter have been requested. #MDTraffic pic.twitter.com/VTbTjVgm1T— Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) June 8, 2023
Both northbound and southbound lanes on I-95 are shutdown at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.