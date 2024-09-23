Report: Senate candidate Alsobrooks took advantage of home tax credits she wasn't entitled to

BALTIMORE — The leading candidate in Maryland's U.S. Senate race took advantage of home tax credits she wasn't entitled to.

Angela Alsobrooks, a Democrat, reportedly saved herself thousands in tax dollars on two properties in Maryland and Washington D.C., according to CNN.

One property is a townhouse Alsobrooks still owns in Prince George's County, where she currently serves as County Executive, overseeing the county’s budget and tax collection division.

Alsobrooks purchased the property in 2005. CNN reports she applied for and was granted a homestead exemption in 2008, which requires the applicant to maintain their primary residence there.

CNN, citing state records, discovered Alsobrooks applied for a license to rent out the property in 2021.

Alsobrooks, meanwhile, lists a second home in Prince George's County that she bought in 2014 as her primary residence.

To this day CNN reports Alsobrooks continues to collect the homestead exemption on the townhouse she rents out, despite no longer qualifying for it.

CNN estimates Alsobrooks saved at least $2,600 since 2020 by improperly taking advantage of the homestead exemption on the townhouse.

“When Angela bought her new property, the homestead tax credit from her previous home was not transferred. This resulted in no financial gain for Angela," Alsobrooks' senior campaign adviser Connor Lounsbury told WMAR-2 News. "In fact, she ended up paying more in taxes than she would have had the credit transferred over. Nevertheless, Angela is working to repay any credits received on the old property.”

In an August financial disclosure form reviewed by CNN, Alsobrooks advised making between $15,000 and $50,000 in rental income.

CNN also uncovered another potential property tax violation, this one involving a Washington D.C. home she received from her grandmother in 2003.

Between 2005 and 2017 Alsobrooks allegedly saved half (nearly $14,000) in property taxes by claiming a senior citizen tax exemption.

Since 1995, the 53-year-old has been registered to vote in Prince George's County, meaning she was not primarily residing at the D.C.home as required in order to receive the tax break.

CNN suggests the grandparents may have qualified for the tax break, but Alsobrooks never changed the home's exempt status, which per DC law would've been her responsibility.

DC law states failure to cancel exemptions could result in “penalties equal to 10% of the delinquent tax and interest accruing each month at 1.5% until paid in full.”

Lounsbury says Alsobrooks was unaware of the tax credits associated with her grandmother's old D.C. property, and vowed to resolve the issue.

“Many Marylanders know how difficult and complex it is when a family member needs to leave their home. When this situation happened to Angela’s grandmother, Angela stepped up and took it over for her family and paid the mortgage until the property was sold in 2018," said Lounsbury. "She was unaware of any tax credits attached to that property and has reached out to the District of Columbia to resolve the issue and make any necessary payment."