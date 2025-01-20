Report: OF Anthony Santander agrees to five-year deal with Toronto Blue Jays

The Anthony Santander sweepstakes is officially over.

According to reports, the outfielder has agreed to a 5-year deal worth more than $90 million with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Santander, 30, led the Orioles in home runs with 44, which was the third highest in the league only behind Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.

He began his career with the Orioles in 2017, but 2024 marked Santander's finest showing yet with the club.

With him signing elsewhere, the Orioles are left searching for more power-hitting for this upcoming season.

They signed former Red Sox outfielder Tyler O'Neill most likely to offset Santander's departure, but will it be enough for the O's to get over the hump this season?

Only time will tell.