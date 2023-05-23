Report: Former Baltimore accounting & payroll employee lied about degree to get promoted

BALTIMORE — A new Inspector General report details how a former Baltimore City accounting and payroll employee was hired based on false claims.

The employee in question began the job back in June 2021 for a position requiring a college degree.

On their application, the employee stated they earned a bachelor’s degree from a local college in Baltimore.

Later the employee applied for two promotions including one in management that required a Master's Degree.

In doing so the employee submitted an updated resume, allegedly stating they'd obtained a graduate degree.

To prove it the employee provided transcripts and a photo of the diploma, which was dated May of 2001.

This contradicted what the employee's division chief told investigators during an interview.

They said the employee did not have a master's when hired in 2021. At that time the employee claimed they were enrolled in a master's program, but stopped taking classes.

Ultimately the inspector general subpoenaed the college to verify the employee’s degrees.

In their response, the college said the employee never completed a single semester and therefore no transcripts were on file.

Although it's unclear what prompted their dismissal, the employee no longer works for the City.

Since the report's release the City says it's implemented additional screening protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future.

To read the full report click here.

