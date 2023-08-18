Watch Now
Report: Baltimore sees 80% reduction in squeegee-related crimes

Posted at 6:12 PM, Aug 18, 2023
BALTIMORE — Squeegee-related crimes in Baltimore has dropped.

The mayor's office announced Friday that there has been an 80% reduction in squeegee-related crimes since the launch of their Squeegee Collaborative.

The collaborative was launched in January with the purpose of tracking the progress of the program and documenting squeegee-related crimes.

The mayor's office says they've connected more than 150 former squeegee workers with mentors, gotten four young squeegee workers to go back to school, and gotten 40 other workers into jobs.

"Identifying transformative and sustainable solutions for the young people who choose to squeegee at intersections throughout the city has always been a priority for my administration," said Mayor Brandon M. Scott.

"Seeing the early data and the workforce development opportunities create positive outcomes clearly displays that the holistic approach of the collaborative is working," said Shelonda Stokes, president of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.

To view the entire report, click here.

