Report: Balitmore ranked among most EV-Friendly metro areas in the United States

When it comes to electric vehicle friendliness Baltimore is ranked among the top areas in the country.

According to reports from the StorageCafe, the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson area ranks 12th nationally for EV-friendliness.

The rank was determined by EV ownership mindset, the overall favorable infrastructure, the growing availability of charging stations in rental buildings and affordable fuel costs.

Maryland overall is the 15th best state for electric car uptake with more than 42,800 registered electric vehicles.

For the full report, click here.