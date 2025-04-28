Remembering Officer Daoud Mingo ahead of Fallen Heroes Day

BALTIMORE — Ahead of Fallen Heroes Day, we're shining a light on the stories behind the memorial, from why it started to the impact it has on the family members of those killed in the line of duty.

This is the story of officer Daoud Mingo, a 20-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Department.

Officer Mingo was always a protector for his little sister, Tamara.

"It's been that way forever. When we were children, you know, when being a little sister, and a big brother, your father, your parents, would always say you have to protect each other," said Tamara.

Tamara says despite his large stature, Daoud was a gentle giant.

Officer Mingo started as a bouncer for clubs and then became a police officer.

"Everyone thought because he was so big because he started working out after high school that, he was, you know, unapproachable or that he was mean, but he was literally a a gentle giant," said Tamara.

He was injured during a funeral escort in 2015.

It forced him to medically retire in 2020, eventually passing from his injuries in 2023 at the age of 53.

This will be the second Fallen Heroes Day since his passing.

"When things happen, they kind of really focus on the wife, the children and the parents, namely my father, but then, like, in the midst of it all, the little sister and the mom, they're kind of, they're kind of put to the side a little bit. So, I'm excited to go to both of these events to meet other people in the same situation and just, you know, support is a good thing," Tamara said.

For these families, the pain doesn't fade quickly.

It helps to join together with others feeling the same pain.

"Cause you don't know, like when you're going through it and you're smiling and you're bearing through it, but you don't, sometimes you don't really realize what you're doing, but other people see it and they're going through a similar situation," said Tamara.

Tamara lives out of state but is traveling back to Baltimore to be there for Fallen Heroes Day.