Relief options to help with your BGE bill

BALTIMORE — The temperature outside is dropping but BGE bills continue to rise.

Help is available for those struggling to pay their BGE bills.

According to the Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC), all service turn-off notices have been canceled.

This means that through February 28, customers with a past-due balance may apply for financial assistance.

The Fuel Fund of Maryland, a nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to households facing shutoffs, has opened applications for aid.

Applicants are asking to apply Tuesdays and Wednesdays between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and noon. .

To be eligible, applicants must be a BGE residential customer, have not received a Fuel Fund grant in the past 365 days and have made at least four separate payments your BGE account in the past 12 months.

To learn more, click here.

For those that don't qualify for Fuel Fund assistance, contact the Maryland Office of Home Energy Programs at 1-800-332-6347.