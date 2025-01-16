Reisterstown Road Plaza being remodeled

BALTIMORE — The 62-year-old Reisterstown Road Plaza shopping center is getting (another) major facelift - much of it funded by the state.

Tide Realty Capital said it's started the first phase of the project, which involves removing "the drum at the entrance, transforming it into a more conventional and modernized town center entry way," painting, and redoing the central mall facade.

Construction is expected to take eight to 10 months to complete.

The project got $1 million last month from the state, as part of Gov. Wes Moore's Baltimore Vacants Reinvestment Initiative.

Although the shopping center is not vacant, the initiative is aimed at helping "eliminate vacant and deteriorating properties in Baltimore City and make way for green space, affordable and mixed-use housing, and new opportunities for businesses."

The $1 million grant is going toward transforming the Plaza "into an inviting 'Town Center' where community can shop, work, play and gather."

Tide Realty Capital plans to invest $2.5 million in the first phase.

The state vacants initiative gave $20 million to 37 projects, per a December announcement, including helping improve Edmondson Village Shopping Center for a new grocery store, repairing the historic 210 N. Charles Street building so it can be turned into 231 apartments, and supporting the city's first Net Zero homeownership community.