Reisterstown Plaza Metro Station may soon undergo major revamp

BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s Reisterstown Plaza Metro Station could soon undergo a major revamp.

If the Maryland Transit Administration gets it's way, the 26-acre park-and-ride lot would be transformed into a multi-use hub including homes and retail space at the intersection of Wabash and Patterson Avenues, next to the Social Security building.

More specifically the proposed setup consists of 862 various model housing units spanning across eight buildings, plus 53,000 square footage for retail.

Of the housing units, at least 250 would be reserved work force rental units.

Back in February, the Department of Transportation sought a $4.6 million grant towards the preliminary design.

If all goes according to plan, groundbreaking could take place as soon as Fall 2025.

