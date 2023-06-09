Reisterstown man killed after car struck by oncoming Mack truck

Watch Now
Pedestrian dead after car crash near Patapsco Ave.
Posted at 11:14 AM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 11:14:40-04

FINKSBURG, Md. — A Reisterstown man was killed after his car was struck by an oncoming Mack truck in Finksburg Wednesday.

It happened along Route 140 (Baltimore Boulevard) near Dede Road.

Maryland State Police say Allen Booker, 33, was originally driving eastbound a Honda Accord.

For some reason he crossed the center line into oncoming westbound traffic, causing the collision.

Booker died on scene. The truck driver also sustained minor injuries.

Traffic was on Route 140 was closed for an extended period of time between Brian Daniel Court and Gamber Road.

