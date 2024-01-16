Watch Now
Reginald F. Lewis Museum starts new project that details slave trade in MD

Posted at 2:29 PM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 14:29:32-05

BALTIMORE — More enslaved Africans came through Maryland during the slave trade than any other state.

A new project plans to put that painful part of our past on display, so we never stop learning from it.

"The institution of slavery contributed to the state's economy and set the stage for local wealth that expanded to a national level. There are generations of forgotten stories that failed to discern fact from fiction and this project hopes to do that," Dr. Terri Freeman, President of Reginald F. Lewis Museum.

Congress awarded the state a million dollars towards a "Routes of enslaved people's heritage trail."

It will connect all known ports in Maryland where slaves were brought to the country.

It also funds a genealogy program, tracking the heritage of enslaved people and sharing the information with our South African sister state KwaZulu-Natal.

