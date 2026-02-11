Redistricting, the flag, AI, and energy prices all addressed in Moore's State of the State

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore on Wednesday delivered his fourth State of the State address to a joint session of the Maryland Legislature, focusing on a number of different issues.

Redistricting

One of the first issues Moore brought up was redistricting.

"I know there's disagreement right now between the House and Senate. So my ask is simple: Do not let the democratic process die in the free state," said Moore about the mid-cycle redistricting map. "Debate it, discuss it, make adjustments if necessary. And put it to a vote. That's how we settle our differences in Maryland."

He addressed the wedge that the issue has created between him and Senate President Bill Ferguson who is opposed to redistricting.

"We diverge on this particular issue," Moore said. "But we both care about the future of our state. We both care about the future of our people. And we are going to continue to work together on the issues we care about most."

After that, Moore and Ferguson shook hands to applause.

Public Safety

Public safety and reducing violence was another area he highlighted.

"We launched the ENOUGH Initiative, so we can work hand-in-hand with community schools to surge funding to neighborhoods most affected by intergenerational poverty," he said. "You cannot address violent crime if you aren't addressing the failed conditions in communities where violence lives."

"The last time the homicide rate was this low in Baltimore, I wasn't born yet," the 47-year-old governor added.

Roadway Safety

He thanked Lt. Gov Aruna Miller for her work on improving roadway safety.

"We've cut roadway fatalities by 18%," he said. "It's the first time annual roadway fatalities have fallen below 500 in over a decade."

Budget

He also addressed the budget concerns.

"For the fourth year in a row, we are going to prove that we can do more with less," Moore says. "Once again, I've introduced a balanced budget with a General Fund that is smaller than the previous year. And in a moment when prices are up on everything, our proposed budget does not raise taxes or fees on the people of our state."

Western Maryland Flooding

Moore talked about other ways he is working to fight the Trump administration's policy, including decoupling vaccine policy from the federal government and helping out Western Maryland after the flooding last year, and FEMA denied emergency funding requests.

"When our people are in trouble, we help them," he said. "Their party affiliation doesn't matter."

He brought Republican Mayor Judy Hamilton of Westernport, Maryland, where the flooding devastated parts of the town, as a guest.

"What matters is that we're Marylanders," Moore said.

Energy Prices

Moore spoke about affordability with a specific emphasis on energy prices.

"This year, let's work together to build a thriving energy market that gets more energy to the grid, adds more jobs to the economy, and puts more money in the pockets of working families," he said. "And let's make sure we're doing it right here in Maryland, so we don't need to rely on other states to keep the lights on."

"We are calling on the grid operator PJM to cap the price of energy for the next to years," he said to applause.

Artificial Intelligence

He addressed the changing technology of artificial intelligence, joking that he wrote his State of the State address in ChatGPT.

"I'm just playing," he laughed.

Moore set out three goals with regard to AI moving forward in Maryland.



Making sure workers aren't left behind by AI, and helping train workers on AI Using AI to help serve the public better Use AI as a tool to drive economic growth

He highlighted several investments in Maryland, including the Sphere coming to the National Harbor.

Housing

He brought up housing supply for a growing Maryland.

"The solution is simple and singular," Moore said. "We need to build."

He also focused on building near transit and improving transportation, something he's been talking about since his campaign for governor.

"The idea is simple: Marylanders should be able to get from where they live to where they work," he said.

Education

He turned then to education, where he praised the Superintendent of Schools, Carey Wright.

"Maryland's public schools have improved for three years in a row," he said. "And Maryland is quickly becoming a national leader in early literacy, jumping twenty spots in national rankings in just two years."

Moore pointed out that his budget included $10 billion for public schools.

"I want every student to be career-ready before they get their high school diploma," he said. "And when young Marylanders walk across that graduation stage, I want them to know our state is incomplete without them — whether they were born here or halfway across the world."

Immigration

"Marylanders are terrified," he said in his transition to immigration. "So let me say this very plainly: Maryland is a state of immigrants. That is our strength, not our weakness."

He pointed out that Lt. Governor Aruna Miller is an immigrant. His mother is an immigrant.

"Nearly one in five Marylanders was born in another country."

Moore added that he has no patience for violent offenders, and law enforcement will work to get violent criminals off the street, but following the Constitution.

"Today I am also proud to announce the launch of Citizenship Maryland," said Moore. "It will bring together law firms, the private sector, and unions to make sure Marylanders who are eligible for citizenship know they are, and get the support they need."

He highlighted Omar Fuentes Espinal, a pastor at a church on the Eastern Shore, who was detained by ICE last spring, but has since been released and was in attendance at the State of the State.

In English and Spanish, Moore told Epinal, "You are always welcome in Maryland, now and always."

Maryland's History and Flag

"We are the northernmost southern state in the country," he said. "We are the site of the bloodiest battles in the Civil War. Enslaved people built the Annapolis Capitol Dome."

He also addressed his comments on the flag.

"I love our flag, and to be clear, it ain't changing," he said. "But neither are the facts. Our flag is, by definition, a contradiction. It is a combination of symbols and ideas that were diametrically opposed during the Civil War."

"Let's keep up the work. Let's keep the faith. And let's leave no one behind."

Republican Response

"Results matter more," said Senator Stephen Hershey in the Republican response to the State of the States.

"Four years later, Marylanders are still waiting to see the yes and still waiting to see the now."

He focused on affordability, and especially on energy prices.

"Our best days are not behind us, but they will only be ahead of us if we change direction," he said.